President Biden has said his recent law providing huge investment in American chipmaking and green firms doesn't come at the expense of Europe. Mr Biden was speaking at the White House after meeting his French counterpart, who's voiced concerns about the effect of the subsidies on European jobs and companies. The dispute has threatened to overshadow Emmanuel Macron's state visit.

Also in the programme: history is made at the FIFA men’s World Cup with the first female referee; and letter bomb attacks in Spain with speculation they are linked to the war in Ukraine.

(PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron greets U.S. President Joe Biden. CREDIT: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)