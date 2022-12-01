Main content

China eases some lockdowns

China hints at a change of approach towards Covid

China has signalled a shift in its Covid stance as it moves to ease some virus restrictions despite high daily case numbers.
It comes as one of China's most senior pandemic officials, vice-premier Sun Chunlan, said the virus' ability to cause disease was weakening.
We hear from a reporter in Beijing and speak to a virologist.

Also in the programme: The trial of the Hong Kong tycoon and pro-democracy activist - Jimmy Lai - is postponed;
and the Russian reservist who never made it to the battlefield in Ukraine

Photo: People wearing face masks ride an escalator at Raffles city shopping mall in Beijing, as many shopping malls re-open. Credit: WU HAO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

EU proposes special court for Russian crimes

Next

01/12/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.