Main content

EU proposes special court for Russian crimes

The European Union will try to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

The head of the European Commission has proposed setting up a special tribunal to try crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. Ursula von der Leyen said 'Russia must pay for its horrific crimes'.

Also in the programme: US rail strike; and the baguette gets UNESCO heritage status.

(Picture: First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during the opening of a Russian war crimes exhibition at Portcullis House, London. Picture date: Tuesday November 29, 2022. Credit: James Manning/PA Wire)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

30/11/2022 20:06 GMT

Next

01/12/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.