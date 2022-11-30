The European Union will try to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

The head of the European Commission has proposed setting up a special tribunal to try crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. Ursula von der Leyen said 'Russia must pay for its horrific crimes'.

Also in the programme: US rail strike; and the baguette gets UNESCO heritage status.

(Picture: First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during the opening of a Russian war crimes exhibition at Portcullis House, London. Picture date: Tuesday November 29, 2022. Credit: James Manning/PA Wire)