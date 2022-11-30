Main content
Breakthrough in dementia treatment
A new drug slows early Alzheimer's disease.
A trial of a dementia drug has shown - for the first time - that the progression of early stage Alzheimer’s disease can be slowed down. Also on the programme, women's rights in Afghanistan continue to erode. And, China's former leader Jiang Zemin has died. He was in power during an extraordinary period of growth from the late 1980s.
