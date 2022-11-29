Belarus opposition figure in intensive care
A leading opposition figure in Belarus has been taken from prison and placed in intensive care. Maria Kolesnikova's sister tells Newshour she is in a serious but stable condition after having an emergency operation but they've been given no details.
Also in the programme: Estonia's foreign minister on NATO help for Ukraine; and Iran v USA in the World Cup.
Picture: Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova makes a heart shape with her hands as she arrives for questioning at the Investigative Committee in Minsk, Belarus August 27, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko)
