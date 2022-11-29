Main content

Nato promises to arm and assist Ukraine

Nato pledges more weapons and infrastructure assistance to Ukraine.

Nato has promised to give more weapons to Ukraine and help fix energy infrastructure damage.

Also on the programme: China uses surveillance tactics to find protesters; and the United States and Iran are slated to face off in the Qatar World Cup.

(Image: Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend arrivals and doorsteps of the Nato foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest, Romania, 29 November 2022. Credit: Nenov/Reuters)

Today 14:06GMT
29/11/2022 20:06 GMT

  Today 14:06GMT
