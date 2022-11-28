Main content
Police presence dampens protests in China
A heavy police presence in major Chinese cities -- including Beijing and Shanghai -- appears to have stopped new demonstrations against Covid restrictions.
Also in the programme: European 'super cartel' broken up; and water shortages in the Zambezi river.
(Picture: A man is taken away by police after pushing over a protester during a demonstration over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in mainland China, during a commemoration of the victims of a fire in Urumqi, in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2022. Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)
