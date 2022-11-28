Main content

Rare protests in 10 Chinese cities

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Long: Rare protests in 10 Chinese cities, dissenters demand an end to zero-Covid policy; Also in the programme a Somali junior minister escapes an al-Shabab attack in Mogadishu; and the brothers behind the Turkish Bayraktar drones.

(Photo: Chinese protesters in Hong Kong holding blank white papers. Credit: Shutterstock)

Today 14:06GMT
  Today 14:06GMT
