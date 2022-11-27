Main content

China Covid protests enter second night

People have been protesting against strict Covid policies in Beijing and Shanghai.

People have been protesting against strict Covid policies in Beijing and Shanghai. The population has faced nearly three years of mass testing, quarantines and snap lockdowns. We’ll hear from a journalist in Shanghai.

Also on the programme: A state of emergency called in Italy after a deadly landslide; and the British exhibition permanently closed because of its racism, sexism and ableism

Photo: A man shouts during a protest in Beijing, China. Credit: MARK CRISTINO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

