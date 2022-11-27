Main content

Protests widen against China's Covid restrictions

Calls for Chinese leader to stand down, with protests in Shanghai, Beijing and Wuhan.

Protests against China's strict anti-Covid policies have continued for a second day in a number of cities across the country. Demonstrators gathered in Shanghai, Beijing and Wuhan. Many held up blank pieces of paper to express their dissatisfaction and to highlight the censorship they face in China.

We speak live to Ukraine's Prosecutor General about what's been found in the city of Kherson after the Russian retreat.

Plus: is gene-sequencing centuries-old varieties of wheat the key to future-proofing our food supplies?

(Photo: Students take part in a protest against Covid-19 curbs at Tsinghua University in Beijing, seen in this still image taken from a video released November 27, 2022 and obtained by Reuters)

