Pakistan’s ousted prime minister, Imran Khan, has addressed a huge rally of his supporters in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi. It was his first public appearance since being shot and injured at a rally three weeks ago. Our correspondent Samira Hussein was there.

Also in the programme: as Ukraine marks 90 years since the great famine, known as the Holodomor, we ask whether it was deliberate policy by the Soviet leadership; and we pay tribute to the singer Irene Cara, most famous for the film, "Fame", who has died at the age of 63.

Photo: Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, waves to his supporters from behind a bullet-proof glass window in his first public appearance since him being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month. Credit: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro