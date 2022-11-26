Main content

Imran Khan appears at first rally since shooting

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister, Imran Khan, addresses a huge rally of his supporters.

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister, Imran Khan, has addressed a huge rally of his supporters in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi. It was his first public appearance since being shot and injured at a rally three weeks ago. Our correspondent Samira Hussein was there.

Also in the programme: as Ukraine marks 90 years since the great famine, known as the Holodomor, we ask whether it was deliberate policy by the Soviet leadership; and we pay tribute to the singer Irene Cara, most famous for the film, "Fame", who has died at the age of 63.

Photo: Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, waves to his supporters from behind a bullet-proof glass window in his first public appearance since him being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month. Credit: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Covid protests in Chinese city after deadly fire

Next

27/11/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.