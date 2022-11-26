Angry protests against Covid restrictions in the Chinese city of Urumqi after a deadly fire in a residential block during lockdown.

There have been angry protests against Covid restrictions in the Chinese city of Urumqi, after a deadly fire in a residential block during lockdown. How long can China keep up its so-called "zero Covid policy"?

Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is expected to address a rally for the first time since he was shot at a similar event earlier this month.

Also - the Egyptians who've never received credit for rediscovering the tomb of Tutankhamun.

