President Putin meets mothers of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets soldiers’ mothers and urges them to ignore what they see online; Also in the programme Kurdish militants in northern Syria threaten to release thousands of IS fighters if Turkey continues its attacks; And a rare signed manuscript by Charles Darwin goes up for auction.

(Photo: President Putin with mothers of Russian soldiers. Credit: Reuters)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
