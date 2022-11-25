Main content
President Putin meets mothers of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets soldiers’ mothers and urges them to ignore what they see online; Also in the programme Kurdish militants in northern Syria threaten to release thousands of IS fighters if Turkey continues its attacks; And a rare signed manuscript by Charles Darwin goes up for auction.
(Photo: President Putin with mothers of Russian soldiers. Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only