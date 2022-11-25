Ukraine war: Facing a harsh winter on the front line
Power cuts across Ukraine caused by repeated Russian missile strikes are causing problems for hospitals as winter sets in.
Ukraine's energy infrastructure has come under attack from Russia once again this week, leaving millions without power. As temperatures drop below freezing around the country, there are fears Moscow - struggling to win the war it started - is "weaponising winter". And nowhere is it clearer what that might look like than at the towns along the front line in the east. We have a report from the BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov in Avdiivka and speak to Doctors Without Borders about the challenges facing Ukraine's medics this coming winter. Also on the programme: scientists say they have made a breakthrough designing a vaccine against all 20 known types of flu; and the latest from the men's football World Cup in Qatar. (File picture: a police officer distributes water to local residents, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva)
