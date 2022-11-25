Main content

Ukraine war: Facing a harsh winter on the front line

Power cuts across Ukraine caused by repeated Russian missile strikes are causing problems for hospitals as winter sets in.

Ukraine's energy infrastructure has come under attack from Russia once again this week, leaving millions without power. As temperatures drop below freezing around the country, there are fears Moscow - struggling to win the war it started - is "weaponising winter". And nowhere is it clearer what that might look like than at the towns along the front line in the east. We have a report from the BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov in Avdiivka and speak to Doctors Without Borders about the challenges facing Ukraine's medics this coming winter. Also on the programme: scientists say they have made a breakthrough designing a vaccine against all 20 known types of flu; and the latest from the men's football World Cup in Qatar. (File picture: a police officer distributes water to local residents, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except East and Southern Africa & West and Central Africa

More episodes

Previous

Former advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi tells Newshour about prison ordeal

Next

25/11/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service except East and Southern Africa & West and Central Africa

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.