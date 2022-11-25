Ukraine's energy infrastructure has come under attack from Russia once again this week, leaving millions without power. As temperatures drop below freezing around the country, there are fears Moscow - struggling to win the war it started - is "weaponising winter". And nowhere is it clearer what that might look like than at the towns along the front line in the east. We have a report from the BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov in Avdiivka and speak to Doctors Without Borders about the challenges facing Ukraine's medics this coming winter. Also on the programme: scientists say they have made a breakthrough designing a vaccine against all 20 known types of flu; and the latest from the men's football World Cup in Qatar. (File picture: a police officer distributes water to local residents, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva)

