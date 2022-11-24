Myanmar has seen thousands arrested and sent to jail for opposing the military authorities. Last week, the generals announced they were granting pardons to about six thousand prisoners to mark Myanmar's national day. One man released after two years is Australian professor Sean Turnell, a former adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi – who was arrested in mid interview with the BBC . He tells us about his ordeal.

Also in the programme: the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine speaks to us Russian attacks on the country’s infrastructure; and we hear about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

(Photo: Sean Turnell. CREDIT: Sean Turnell)