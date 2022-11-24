In the second winter since the Taliban took over, millions are a step away from famine.

The BBC finds some desperate Afghans are giving their hungry children medicines to sedate them; others have sold their daughters and organs to survive. In the second winter since the Taliban took over, millions are a step away from famine. We hear a special report from the BBC's Yogita Limaye in Herat, and speak to the World Food Programme about the challenges facing aid organisations in the country.

Also on the programme: China records its highest number of daily Covid cases since the pandemic began, despite stringent measures designed to eliminate the virus. And the story of an ancient gold coin which, according to new research, proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist.

(Photo: An area outside of Herat, Afghanistan. Credit: BBC)