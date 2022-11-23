Three Ukrainian power stations have been disconnected from the grid.

A series of strikes has knocked out electricity supplies to large parts of Ukraine, including Lviv, Odessa and Kyiv. Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy network for weeks, damaging almost half of it.

Also on the programme: the Foreign Minister of the neighbouring country of Moldova says large parts of the country have also been left without electricity due to the strikes; and the British man who has been chosen to become the first disabled person to train as an astronaut.

(Image: Rescuers work at the site of a maternity ward of a hospital destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine on 23 November 2022. Credit: Reuters)