Main content

Missiles hit hospital and power supplies in Ukraine

A newborn baby has been killed in a strike on a maternity hospital and large parts of Ukraine are facing energy shortages as Russian missiles rain down on the country.

Almost exactly nine months since Russia invaded Ukraine, a newborn baby has been killed in a strike on a maternity hospital in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and large parts of Ukraine are facing energy shortages as Russian missiles rain down on the country.

As explosions are heard in the capital Kyiv after an air raid alert was issued for the whole country, we hear what the UN is doing about the impact of the conflict and we also speak to Ukraine's deputy health minister.

Also in the programme: There have been two bomb explosions at bus stops in Jerusalem as tensions continue to flare up between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants; and a special report from Somalia where an elite force is trying to take on al-Shabab militants.

(Photo shows rescuers working at the site of a maternity ward of a hospital destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Many school children among Indonesia quake dead

Next

23/11/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.