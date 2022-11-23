A newborn baby has been killed in a strike on a maternity hospital and large parts of Ukraine are facing energy shortages as Russian missiles rain down on the country.

Almost exactly nine months since Russia invaded Ukraine, a newborn baby has been killed in a strike on a maternity hospital in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and large parts of Ukraine are facing energy shortages as Russian missiles rain down on the country.

As explosions are heard in the capital Kyiv after an air raid alert was issued for the whole country, we hear what the UN is doing about the impact of the conflict and we also speak to Ukraine's deputy health minister.

Also in the programme: There have been two bomb explosions at bus stops in Jerusalem as tensions continue to flare up between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants; and a special report from Somalia where an elite force is trying to take on al-Shabab militants.

(Photo shows rescuers working at the site of a maternity ward of a hospital destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters)