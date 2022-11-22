Rescuers are trying to find survivors trapped after an earthquake in West Java.

Rescuers in Indonesia are working through a second night to try to find survivors trapped after an earthquake in West Java. Officials put the death toll at 268, many of them children, with 151 still missing and more than 1,000 injured.

Also today: one of the great World Cup shocks- Saudi fans ecstatic as they beat one of the tournament giants, Argentina; and how Albania is trying to curb mass migration from its borders.

(Photo: A damaged house is pictured after an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 22, 2022. Credit: Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)