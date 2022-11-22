Main content

Many school children among Indonesia quake dead

Rescuers are trying to find survivors trapped after an earthquake in West Java.

Rescuers in Indonesia are working through a second night to try to find survivors trapped after an earthquake in West Java. Officials put the death toll at 268, many of them children, with 151 still missing and more than 1,000 injured.

Also today: one of the great World Cup shocks- Saudi fans ecstatic as they beat one of the tournament giants, Argentina; and how Albania is trying to curb mass migration from its borders.

(Photo: A damaged house is pictured after an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 22, 2022. Credit: Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

22/11/2022 20:06 GMT

Next

23/11/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.