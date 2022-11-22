Many of those killed and injured in a major earthquake on the Indonesian island of Java were children, rescuers say.

Many of those killed and injured in a major earthquake on the Indonesian island of Java were children, rescuers say, as the death toll reaches 268.

The 5.6 magnitude quake struck a mountainous region on Monday, causing landslides that buried entire villages near the West Java town of Cianjur. More than 1,000 people were wounded, officials say.

Also in the programme: why six employees of Hong Kong's now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, have pleaded guilty to colluding with foreign forces; and there's shock in Buenos Aires as former world champions Argentina were beaten by Saudi Arabia at the football World Cup in Qatar.

(Photo shows a man looking on at a collapsed building in Cianjur. Credit: BBC)