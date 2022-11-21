The Iranian football team refuses to sing the national anthem at the World Cup in Qatar, to show solidarity with protesters back home.

The Iranian football team refuses to sing the national anthem at the World Cup in Qatar to show solidarity with protesters back home - but for some fans it's still not enough of a display of defiance.

Meanwhile in the Kurdish region of Iran - we're told Revolutionary Guards are using weapons of war against protesters.

Also today, what - if anything - can be done to regulate crypto currencies and protect mainstream financial systems?

(Photo: Iran's Ali Karimi, Milad Mohammadi and Majid Hosseini line up during the national anthems before the match. Credit: Reuters/Marko Djurica)