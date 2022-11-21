Several European teams at the World Cup in Qatar have scrapped plans to wear armbands in support of gay rights, over fears their players will be penalised.

In a striking act of solidarity with protesters in Iran, the men’s national football team decided not to sing the national anthem in its opening World Cup game against England.

Also in the programme: An earthquake has struck the main Indonesian island of Java, leaving at least 56 people dead and hundreds injured, local officials say; and after China announced its first Covid-related death in six months, how will its government respond?

(Photo shows a One Love arm band. Credit: Laurent Gillieron/EPA)