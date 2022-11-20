Main content

COP27: worries over deal's ambition

The COP27 climate conference concludes with several world leaders expressing concern that the final deal reached lacks ambition.

The COP27 climate conference concludes with several world leaders expressing concern that the final deal reached lacks ambition.

Also in the programme: Ecuador victorious in World Cup opening match; and making wine the ancient way in Portugal.

(Picture: UN Executive Secretary of Framework Convention on Climate Change Simon Stiell speaks at the closing plenary at the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 20, 2022. Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Cop27: Deal reached to help worst-hit by warming

Next

21/11/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.