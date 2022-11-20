Main content

Cop27: Deal reached to help worst-hit by warming

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The UN climate summit has ended with a landmark deal for poorer countries, but disappointment over a lack of overall ambition in the final text. Negotiators in Egypt agreed to set up a fund to help the most vulnerable parts of the world deal with disasters caused by climate change.

Also in the programme: World leaders and celebrities have been arriving in Qatar for the football World Cup, which begins later today; and NASA tells us that humans could be living on the moon within a decade.

(Photo: Delegates applaud as COP27 President Sameh Shoukry delivers a statement during the closing plenary at the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 20, 2022. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

UN climate conference close to compensation deal

Next

20/11/2022 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.