The UN climate summit has ended with a landmark deal for poorer countries, but disappointment over a lack of overall ambition in the final text. Negotiators in Egypt agreed to set up a fund to help the most vulnerable parts of the world deal with disasters caused by climate change.

Also in the programme: World leaders and celebrities have been arriving in Qatar for the football World Cup, which begins later today; and NASA tells us that humans could be living on the moon within a decade.

(Photo: Delegates applaud as COP27 President Sameh Shoukry delivers a statement during the closing plenary at the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 20, 2022. Credit: Reuters)