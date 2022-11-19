UN climate summit close to deal to help poorer nations meet the cost of global warming.

The United States says it's working on proposals at the UN climate summit to help poorer nations meet the cost of global warming, but nothing has been officially signed yet.

Also in the programme: FIFA president's hour-long monologue; and the great toaster inventor hoax.

(Picture: An activist holds a sign at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, 19 November 2022. Credit: SEDAT SUNA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)