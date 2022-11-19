Ukraine's energy system is crippled after Russian attacks on the infrastructure. People are being urged to leave the country if possible, and if not, to strictly limit their energy consumption. Also on the programme, no deal is better than a bad deal says the EU negotiator at COP who is threatening to walk away from the table. And on the eve of football's World Cup, a rather unusual speech from the head of FIFA. (FILE PHOTO: Lviv city centre without electricity after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks, Ukraine November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko/File Photo)

