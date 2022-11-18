A promise from the developed world to foot more of the climate bill has raised fresh hopes of a breakthrough at the UN climate summit, COP27. The question of a fund established by rich nations to help developing countries at severe risk of global disaster has dominated the summit.

Also in the programme: Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is to be sentenced after she was found guilty of defrauding investors; and two days before the Qatar World Cup kicks off, FIFA announces a ban on alcohol in the country’s stadiums.

(Credit: Nakeeyat Sam Dramani, a young poet from Ghana, holds a placard after giving a speech about global warming during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). Credit: Reuters).