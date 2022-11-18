Main content

Deep rifts cloud end of COP27

The climate summit in Egypt has been extended by an extra day as talks remain gridlocked.

The UN climate summit in Egypt has been extended by an extra day as talks remain gridlocked over compensation for poorer countries being ravaged by the changing climate. The Egyptian president of the summit Sameh Shoukry said he was concerned at the number of outstanding issues to be resolved.

We will get the latest from Sharm el-Sheikh and speak to the head of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Also in the programme: Staff at Twitter been locked out of their offices until Monday after the new owner Elon Musk gave them an ultimatum; and we speak to a relative of Alaa Abdel Fattah, the British Egyptian writer and pro-democracy campaigner, who's one of Egypt's highest profile prisoners.

(PICTURE: COP27 President and Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry speaks at the climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh. CREDIT: SEDAT SUNA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

