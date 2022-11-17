Main content

Russia launches missile attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure

In another mass missile attack on Ukraine, Russia has again targeted civilian energy and water infrastructure, as experts say the impacts could get very serious.

In another mass missile attack on Ukraine, Russia has again targeted civilian energy and water infrastructure.

Experts say the impacts of hitting such critical supplies could get very serious in the cold of winter.

Also in the programme: There's a momentous shift in US politics as Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role; and after two boys were shot dead by security forces during anti-government protests in south-western Iran on Wednesday, what does this mean for the protests in Iran?

(Photo shows firefighters working to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facility, damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv region. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)

