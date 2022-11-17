Russia has launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's gas and electricity networks. We hear from the governing party.

Also today, a Dutch court is delivering its verdict in the murder trial of four men accused of shooting down a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine in 2014.

And how a small piece of space rock that fell onto an English garden is helping scientists unlock some of the secrets of life on earth.

(Photo: Police officers carry fragments of the body found under debris of a residential house destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, November 17, 2022. Credit: Reuters/Stringer)