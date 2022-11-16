Main content
Ukraine allies pledge air defence support
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Ukraine allies pledge air defence support as NATO slammed Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities; Also in the programme how Costa Rica reversed its deforestation; and Maria Carey fails to become the “Queen of Christmas”.
(Photo: Aftermath of Russian shelling near Lviv, in western Ukraine. Credit: Shutterstock)
Last on
Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only