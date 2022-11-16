Main content

Ukraine allies pledge air defence support

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Ukraine allies pledge air defence support as NATO slammed Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities; Also in the programme how Costa Rica reversed its deforestation; and Maria Carey fails to become the “Queen of Christmas”.

(Photo: Aftermath of Russian shelling near Lviv, in western Ukraine. Credit: Shutterstock)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

16/11/2022 20:06 GMT

Next

17/11/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.