The head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, has said preliminary analysis of Tuesday's missile strike in eastern Poland indicates it was probably caused by Ukraine's air defences. Speaking to reporters in Brussels, he said it was not Ukraine's fault, as it was trying to protect itself from Russian bombardment. He added that Moscow bore ultimate responsibility for the strike, due to what he called its illegal war in Ukraine.

(Photo: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg leaves after holding a news conference at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels. CREDIT: REUTERS/Yves Herman)