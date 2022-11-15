Main content

Earth now home to eight billion people

The world today welcomed the eight billionth inhabitant. The UN chief, Antonio Guterres, said this was an occasion to celebrate.

Also in the programme: Plight of workers in Qatar; and Meloni libel trial in Italy.

(Picture: A newborn named Elias is held after his birth by caesarean to parents Alia and Karim at Charite hospital. credit: Reuters/Lisi Niesner)

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

US and Chinese leaders hold talks ahead of G20 meeting in Bali

15/11/2022 20:06 GMT

