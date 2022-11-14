Main content
US and Chinese leaders hold talks ahead of G20 meeting in Bali
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet for the first time since Mr Biden became president. Has it thawed previously frosty relations? Also in the programme Ukrainian President Zelensky gets a hero's welcome in Kherson, we have a report from the recently reclaimed city and Amazon's Jeff Bezos - promises to give away his billions - but - what took him so long?
(Photo: Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping shake hands as they held talks ahead of the G20 meeting in Bali. Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
Broadcast
