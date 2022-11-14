Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet for the first time since Mr Biden became president. Has it thawed previously frosty relations? Also in the programme Ukrainian President Zelensky gets a hero's welcome in Kherson, we have a report from the recently reclaimed city and Amazon's Jeff Bezos - promises to give away his billions - but - what took him so long?

(Photo: Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping shake hands as they held talks ahead of the G20 meeting in Bali. Credit: Reuters)