Life inside freed Kherson

Liberation of Kherson is 'beginning of the end of the war' says Zelensky

Ukraine is 'moving forward' and ready for peace, Zelensky has told his soldiers. Kherson was originally captured in March, weeks after the invasion began. The region was then one of four to be illegally annexed after self-styled referendums in September. We have a special report from the city.

Also on the programme: the upsum of the Xi Jinping and Joe Biden face-to-face talks; and how a war-time broadcast shaped the history of BBC news.

(Image: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Kherson, Ukraine on 14 November 2022. Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters)

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

Deadly explosion hits Turkey's biggest city

14/11/2022 20:06 GMT

