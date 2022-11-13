Main content

Deadly explosion hits Turkey's biggest city

At least six people have been killed and 81 wounded in an explosion in a busy area of central Istanbul, Turkish authorities have said.

Vice-President Fuat Oktay said the blast was thought to be a terrorist attack carried out by a woman, while Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the perpetrators would be punished. We'll hear from the aftermath in Istanbul.

Also in the programme: Celebrations for Russia's retreat in Kherson have been continuing today but the withdrawal of Russian troops has exposed some of the horrors of occupation; and Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to return as Israel's premier as the veteran politician has been given the task of forming the next Israeli government.

(Photos shows ambulances at the scene in central Istanbul. Credit: Reuters)

