The Democrats have retained control of the US Senate in the mid-term elections, sparking recriminations in the Republican party. The Republican senator, Josh Hawley, said it was time to bury the old party and build something new. The former president, Donald Trump, has continued to complain of election irregularities without providing evidence. The Democrats' victory was sealed when their candidate narrowly won the Senate race in Nevada.

Also in the programme: Officials in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, which has been abandoned by Russian forces, say supplies of bread and medicine have run out -- our reporter is there; and we hear from the director of the award winning film, Triangle of Sadness, which takes a critical look at life amongst the super rich clientele of a superyacht.

(Photo: Catherine Cortez Masto received a congratulatory call from President Biden after the result. Credit: Getty Images)