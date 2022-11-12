Ukraine says all of the city's critical infrastructure has been destroyed

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that all of Kherson's critical infrastructure has been destroyed. Other footage online shows people flying the national flag or hugging journalists as they arrived to cover the story. We speak to someone living in the newly liberated city.

Also in the programme: the US climate envoy John Kerry has confirmed a small number of countries have proposed dropping the limit to rising global temperatures to 1.5 degrees; and as the first troops from Kenya have arrived in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, we discuss the main rebel group known as M23.

(PICTURE: A local resident hugs Ukrainian serviceman as people celebrate after Russia's retreat from Kherson CREDIT: Reuters/Lesko Kromplitz)