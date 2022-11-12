Main content

Ukrainians celebrate recapture of Kherson

Ukrainians in the recaptured key city of Kherson have continued their celebrations after some 30,000 Russian troops withdrew.

The city had been under Russian occupation since March 2022. We hear from a woman from the city and a government adviser on what the city needs now.

Also in the programme: millions of cases of bird flu have been detected across Europe, pushing French farmers to keep their poultry indoors; and the hit Netflix series The Crown once again provokes controversy over fact versus fiction.

Image: People celebrate after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kyiv, Ukraine November 11, 2022. Credit: REUTERS/Murad Sezer

