Kherson Russian retreat 'historic'

Ukraine's President Zelensky hails Russia's retreat from Kherson as a historic moment.

Ukraine's President Zelensky hails Russia's retreat from the city of Kherson as a historic moment. Ukraine's military appears to have taken over from the Russian occupation without firing a shot.

Also in the programme: President Joe Biden tells the UN climate summit that tackling global warming makes economic sense; and millions of health details are hacked in Australia

Picture: People celebrate after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kyiv, Ukraine, November 11 2022 Credit: REUTERS/Murad Sezer

