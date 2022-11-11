Main content

Ukrainian military enters Kherson

Ukrainian military have claimed victory in Kherson after Russian retreat.

Ukrainian flags have appeared in the key southern city of Kherson after Russia said it had completed its withdrawal of troops. Also on the programme, Twitter in chaos after top executives resign and online impersonation runs rampant. And, as leaders meet at the climate conference, COP27, a new study suggests there is a 50% chance that the planet will exceed 1.5C warming in just nine years – but what would that mean?

(Photo: Ukrainian servicemen ride a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun near a frontline in Kherson region. Credit: Reuters)

