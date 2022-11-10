Main content
Climate activist defends disruptive protests
One of the co-founders of the Climate Emergency Fund defends giving money to disruptive groups protesting against climate change.
Also in the programme: A Ukrainian defence advisor on Russia's Kherson pull out; and women banned from Kabul's parks.
(Picture: Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of the the headquarters of News Corp in London which has been sprayed with paint by Just Stop Oil protesters. Credit: Just Stop Oil/PA Wire)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
