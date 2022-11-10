Main content

Russia withdraws from Kherson

In a major defeat, Russia's army pulls out of Kherson.

The Russian army is pulling out of Kherson, a strategic city that would mean a major win if recaptured by Ukraine. Also in the programme, the ICC chief prosecutor visits Libya to investigate possible war crimes. And, the climate conference, COP 27, has seen a record number of fossil fuel lobbyist in a blow to climate hopes.

(Photo: Ukrainian servicemen fire a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun at a position on a frontline in Kherson region. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia to pull back troops from key Ukrainian city

Next

10/11/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.