The Russian army is pulling out of Kherson, a strategic city that would mean a major win if recaptured by Ukraine. Also in the programme, the ICC chief prosecutor visits Libya to investigate possible war crimes. And, the climate conference, COP 27, has seen a record number of fossil fuel lobbyist in a blow to climate hopes.

(Photo: Ukrainian servicemen fire a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun at a position on a frontline in Kherson region. Credit: Reuters)