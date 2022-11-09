Main content

Russia to pull back troops from key Ukrainian city

Russia's military has been ordered to pull out of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the only regional capital it captured after invading in February.

Russia's military has been ordered to pull out of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the only regional capital it captured after invading in February. The commander of Russia's troops in Ukraine said it was no longer possible to keep supplying the city.

The withdrawal means Russian forces will pull out entirely from the western bank of the River Dnipro. We ask if the Russian withdrawal from Kherson is a genuine turning-point in the war.

Also in the programme: The US mid-term elections fail to deliver the hammer-blow to Joe Biden's Democrats that some had predicted; and Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has announced that it will cut over a tenth of its workforce.

(Photo shows Russian conscripts with their bags of luggage. Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)

