Results in the midterm elections currently indicate the Republicans failed to get the red wave, but they will control the House, blocking President Biden’s agenda. The Senate, the upper chamber is still too close to call. Jon Fetterman defied expectations by flipping the Senate seat to the Democrats in Pennsylvania. The other big story of the night is that the Republican Governor of Florida, Ron deSantis won convincingly, making him a potential challenger to Donald Trump in 2024. Newshour's Razia Iqbal is on the ground in Washington DC.

Also on the programme: The social media giant Meta is making thirteen percent of its workforce redundant in one of the biggest ever layoffs in the tech industry with more than eleven thousand people to lose their jobs; and France declares a formal end to its eight-year military campaign against jihadists in West Africa, we hear from an opposition leader in Mali for his take on the withdrawal.

(Photo: Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks with his wife Casey DeSantis at his side during his 2022 U.S. midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida. Credit: REUTERS/Marco Bello)