Main content

US Mid-terms: Republicans fail to get red wave

Republicans will control the House, blocking President Biden’s agenda

Results in the midterm elections currently indicate the Republicans failed to get the red wave, but they will control the House, blocking President Biden’s agenda. The Senate, the upper chamber is still too close to call. Jon Fetterman defied expectations by flipping the Senate seat to the Democrats in Pennsylvania. The other big story of the night is that the Republican Governor of Florida, Ron deSantis won convincingly, making him a potential challenger to Donald Trump in 2024. Newshour's Razia Iqbal is on the ground in Washington DC.

Also on the programme: The social media giant Meta is making thirteen percent of its workforce redundant in one of the biggest ever layoffs in the tech industry with more than eleven thousand people to lose their jobs; and France declares a formal end to its eight-year military campaign against jihadists in West Africa, we hear from an opposition leader in Mali for his take on the withdrawal.

(Photo: Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks with his wife Casey DeSantis at his side during his 2022 U.S. midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida. Credit: REUTERS/Marco Bello)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Voting underway in US mid-term elections

Next

09/11/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.