Voters across the United States are voting in mid-term elections that will have major implications for President Biden's agenda.

Opinion polls suggest the Republicans have a good chance of capturing at the House of Representatives, and could make inroads in the Senate.

Also in the programme: Human rights are also on the agenda at the COP 27 climate summit in Egypt, as the hunger strike of one imprisoned pro-democracy campaigner draws global attention; and there's a medical scandal in The Gambia, as some say cough mixture was to blame for the deaths of children.

(Photo shows voters using booths at a polling station in New York, USA on 8 November 2022. Credit: Sarah Yenesel/EPA)