Urgent questions are being asked about one of Egypt's most high-profile prisoners, the civil rights activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah, who has just escalated his months-long hunger strike, so that he is, according to his family, no longer even drinking water. We hear from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani, and a response from the Egyptian government.

Also on the programme: The US midterm elections get underway with the spotlight once again on Georgia; and as climate campaigners in Britain block major roads, Newshour asks, does this sort of protest encourage change, or just anger the public?

(Photo: Sister of jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah campaigns for his release at COP27 conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Credit: Sedat Suna/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)