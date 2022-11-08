Main content

COP27: Climate summit shines spotlight on Egypt's political prisoners

Egypt under increased scrutiny over treatment of civil rights activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah

Urgent questions are being asked about one of Egypt's most high-profile prisoners, the civil rights activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah, who has just escalated his months-long hunger strike, so that he is, according to his family, no longer even drinking water. We hear from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani, and a response from the Egyptian government.

Also on the programme: The US midterm elections get underway with the spotlight once again on Georgia; and as climate campaigners in Britain block major roads, Newshour asks, does this sort of protest encourage change, or just anger the public?

(Photo: Sister of jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah campaigns for his release at COP27 conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Credit: Sedat Suna/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

07/11/2022 21:06 GMT

Next

08/11/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.