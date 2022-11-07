'We are in the fight of our lives, and we are losing,' Antonio Guterres warns at COP27

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warns heads of state gathered at the COP27 climate change summit in Egypt that the world is running out of time to win the fight against climate change. Newshour hears from Jamaica's tourism minister on the impact of global warming and the solutions that may be used to tackle the problem.

Also on the programme: A BBC investigation reveals a mass burial site near the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol as residents re-live months of Russian bombardment; and the promise of laboratory-grown blood, and how it could transform transfusions.

(Photo: Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres attends a news conference as COP27 climate summit gets underway in Egypt.

Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany)