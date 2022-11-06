Delay and disagreement have overshadowed progress at the first day of the COP27 climate summit. Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, tells Newshour how vital it is for countries to expedite their plans to reduce emissions.

Also in the programme, Kyiv's mayor has told residents they should be prepared to leave if there is a loss of power, and the new far-right government in Italy blocks foreign humanitarian vessels from disembarking in its territory.

Picture: Simon Stiell at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt. Picture credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images.