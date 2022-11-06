Main content
The UN annual climate summit begins in Egypt
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
COP 27 starts in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh with climate funding for adaptation on top of the agenda. Also in the programme, the Latino vote in the US midterms; and the British-Egyptian novelist Ahdaf Souif on her imprisoned nephew the political dissident Alaa Abd el-Fattah who is serving a five years sentence in an Egyptian prison.
(Photo: Climate protester holding banner outside COP27 venue in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Credit: Shutterstock)
Today 13:06GMT
