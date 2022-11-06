Main content

The UN annual climate summit begins in Egypt

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

COP 27 starts in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh with climate funding for adaptation on top of the agenda. Also in the programme, the Latino vote in the US midterms; and the British-Egyptian novelist Ahdaf Souif on her imprisoned nephew the political dissident Alaa Abd el-Fattah who is serving a five years sentence in an Egyptian prison.

(Photo: Climate protester holding banner outside COP27 venue in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Credit: Shutterstock)

Today 13:06GMT
Iran admits to supplying 'a limited number' of drones to Russia

06/11/2022 21:06 GMT

